Stalled Construction Of Ram Temple For 70 Years: Amit Shah Attacks Congress

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying he has crossed "all limits of appeasement" and asked the people of the state to uproot the Congress government.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Kuchaman, he also attacked Mr Gehlot over the issue of corruption and termed his government as the most corrupt.

Attacking the Congress, Mr Shah said the party stalled the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya for 70 years and PM Modi performed its bhumipujan.

