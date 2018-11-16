'Unable To Remove Beehive,' Says Rajasthan Man, Warned By Poll Officials

House owner in Rajasthan has been asked to remove the beehive in 3 days.

A beehive dangling from a house in Rajasthan's Jalore district has caught the attention of polling officers busy preparing for the smooth conduct of the December 7 Assembly elections.

Leaving nothing to chance, polling officers want the owner of the house next to the Bhalni polling station to remove the beehive lest it attacks voters on polling day.

In a notice issued to the house owner, the assistant polling officer has said, "When the inspection of the Bhalni polling station was carried out, it was noticed that there was a beehive in your house. As you know there is polling on December 7 and there will be a large crowed of voters. If bees attack them, the polling could be interrupted".

House owner Malaram Mali has been asked to remove the beehive in 3 days of receipt of the order at his own expense and report to the office.

The owner has been warned that if he did not comply with the order, all responsibility in case of a mishap would rest on the house owner and he will be dealt accordingly, according to the notice.

Shocked to receive the order, Mali has expressed his inability to remove the beehive, saying it was too big for him to handle.

"I am not able to remove this beehive. Administration can do so at its own level, if it wants so", Malaram Mali said.