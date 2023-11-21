This Rajasthan Poll Candidate Is Giving Out Prescriptions With Promises

Dr. Deepak Ghogra has been walking around Rajasthan's Dungarpur campaigning for good health and the upcoming assembly elections. The doctor, who is on the campaign trail with a stethoscope around his neck, is hoping to be elected the city's next representative from the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) after the polls on Friday.

The 43-year-old says he adopted this unique style of campaigning after patients reached out to him while he went door-to-door seeking votes. "I am on the election campaign trail and many patients want to see me. Since I am unable to meet them, I carry my stethoscope and medicines with me so that if anyone need my help, I can diagnose them and offer medical advice," he said.

Leaving no stone unturned to make his candidature a success, the doctor, who works as a medical officer at the Dungarpur Government Hospital, had sought permission from the Rajasthan High Court to contest the polls. "Being in government servant, I did not want any legal complications, so I approached the High Court on the advice of my lawyer," he said.

The court allowed the doctor to contest the polls and also gave him the option to return to his job if he loses.

Now popular in the constituency as the doctor-turned-poll candidate, Ghogra also claims to have conducted over 20 thousand deliveries. Reaching out to remote tribal villages, the doctor has promised to treat all issues ailing the area including poor education, employment and health services.

Apart from Dr Ghogra, BJP's Banshilal Katara, who has worked as a nurse, is also contesting the polls from Dungarpur, making it a doctor vs nurse fight in the constituency. Kantilal Roat from Bharat Adivasi Party and independent candidate Devram Roat are also in the fray.