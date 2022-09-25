Ashok Gehlot Loyalists Meet Amid Who-Is-Next-Chief-Minister Suspense

The buzz in Rajasthan is that Sachin Pilot would be the next Chief Minister

Sachin Pilot, seen as Congress High Command's choice for the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan, may not have a smooth sailing. Team Ashok Gehlot, including four ministers, are having a meeting at the home of Shanti Dhariwal ahead of the crucial Legislature Party meet where the next Chief Minister will be named. There is speculation that it might be pressure tactics to keep a Gehlot loyalist in the top post. Minister Govid Ram Meghwal drooped a heavy hint, telling reporters that, "Ashok Gehlot should remain the Chief Minister".

Mr Gehlot is away in Jaisalmer but will be back for the crucial Congress meet later in the evening. The meet will be held under the eyes of central leader KC Venugopal an state in-charge Ajay Maken. But the party's interim chief, Sonia Gandhi, will name the next Chief Minister, sources have said.

Mr Gehlot, the frontrunner for the post of the party president, had been extremely reluctant to leave the top job in Rajasthan in order to keep Mr Pilot out. But after Rahul Gandhi's vocal support of the party's "one man one post" resolution, his hands are tied.

Sources have indicated earlier that if not him, Mr Gehlot would prefer a loyalist to head the government.

The meet at Mr Dhariwal's house is being attended by ministers BD Kalla, Mahesh Joshi, Mahendrajit Malviya, Arjun Bamaniya.

Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha, who is also attending, told NDTV, "If the decision is not taken according to the wishes of the MLAs, how will the government run? The government will fall".

The way numbers stack up in Rajasthan, the 13 Independent MLAs hold the key. Of the 13 Independents, 12 are with Mr Gehlot.

In the 200-seat state assembly, the Congress has 100 MLAs, as well as the six who switched to the Congress from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. Under the circumstances, the Congress barely makes it past the halfway mark of 101 and needs the support of the Independents to maintain stability.

Sachin Pilot, who is credited by many with being the architect of victory in the last assembly election, was seen as a contender for the top job but was persuaded by Rahul Gandhi to act as Mr Gehlot's Deputy.

Two years ago, Mr Pilot had rebelled, camping out in Delhi with 18 supporters who insisted on a bigger role for him in the government. The bitter stand-off was resolved after more than month, following meetings with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

This time, with Rahul Gandhi putting his foot down regarding a double role by Mr Gehlot, there is expectation that Mr Pilot may have his chance at last. Asked about the mater, Mr Pilot had said the party high command will take a call on the next Chief Minister.

Rajasthan is one of the two states ruled by the Congress where elections are due at the end of the next year.