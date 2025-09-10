'Return To Original Religion': Rajasthan BJP MLA Targets Congress Leaders

A crass comment by Rajasthan BJP MLA Gopal Sharma in the context of an 'anti-conversion bill' - that Congress leaders Rafiq Khan and Amin Kagazi should 'return to their original religion' - has triggered a storm in the desert state's political landscape. Mr Khan responded with an Urdu couplet and a sharp remark, "If you're serious about tackling forced conversions, start with Gopal Sharma himself."

The couplet Mr Khan, also the opposition's Chief Whip quoted - "One owl is enough to destroy a garden, and now every branch has an owl perched on it - what will be the fate of the garden?"

The Congress leader's poetic rebuttal did not deter the BJP MLA, who persisted with his argument, that 'most Muslims are converts and should return to their (original) religion'.

"If they return... their ancestors' souls will find peace," he declared.

The unseemly spat broke out over the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill (2025) that was passed by the BJP-controlled Assembly amid uproar by the Congress.

Opposition MLAs screamed, shouted, and eventually boycotted the session.

The ruling BJP claims the bill 'prohibits unlawful religious conversions through misrepresentation, misinformation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, online solicitation, marriage or the pretext of marriage'. It also prescribes strict penalties.

The punishments range from life in prison to a fine of Rs 1 crore.

Additionally, properties where 'illegal' mass conversions take place can be confiscated or demolished, as can other buildings owned by groups deemed to be involved in such activities.

READ | Rajasthan Passes Anti-Conversion Bill With Life Sentence Provision

Also, men and women who chose to exercise the right to choose their religion must appear before the District Collector within ten days to establish their identity and provide 'details'.

It was in the context of this debate that Gopal Sharma urged those who had converted to 'return to their original religion', while specifically naming Rafiq Khan and Amin Kagazi.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has defended the law, countering constitutionally guaranteed rights to profess, practice, and propagate a religion of one's choice by claiming proselytisation.

"The law related to right to religious freedom already exists in various states... but there is no statute on the subject in Rajasthan. In view of the above, it was decided to enact a law to provide for prohibition of unlawful conversion..." he told reporters.