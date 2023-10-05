Rajasthan Announces One-Time Payment Of Rs 5,000 For Gig Workers

Ashok Gehlot announced a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 for gig workers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 for gig workers to purchase helmets, uniforms and other items of daily use when they register with the state government.

The announcement will benefit delivery personnel working with companies such as Ola, Uber, Swiggy and Zomato, among others.

"The gig workers will get Rs 5,000 as a one-time payment on registration," Gehlot said during a function to release the "Mission 2030" document in Jaipur.

He also announced a 90 per cent fare exemption on Rajasthan Roadways buses for those with monthly passes.

The government will also set up a ministerial employees directorate to handle all works related to ministry staff -- including promotions, transfers and postings -- in different departments, the chief minister announced.

