On CCTV, The Moment Rajasthan Truck Hit Vehicles, Killing 14

A newly surfaced CCTV video from Jaipur has captured the full horror of one of Rajasthan's deadliest road accidents. A runaway dumper truck careened down the Loha Mandi stretch in the Harmada area on Monday afternoon, crushing at least 17 vehicles and killing 14 people. Ten others were left grievously injured.

The footage, accessed exclusively by NDTV, shows the massive truck tearing through a densely packed line of vehicles on a 300-metre stretch of road, hitting cars, motorcycles, and pedestrians with devastating force.

Witnesses said the dumper truck appeared to be "completely out of control" as it sped down Road No. 14 towards the Loha Mandi petrol pump. The driver, believed to be drunk, rammed one vehicle after another before crashing into a parked trailer at the end of the stretch.

"We saw people pulling out one body after another from the wrecked cars. Some were trapped inside, others were lying on the road. It was chaos, screams and blood everywhere," said Mahesh Sharma, a local shopkeeper.

Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Soni, who rushed to the scene, confirmed that "Thirteen people died and ten were injured. The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre at SMS Hospital, and several remain in critical condition."

By evening, police revised the toll to 14 dead after another victim died of their injuries in hospital.

Among the victims were five members of a family from Agra -- Nanji Bhai, his brother, two women, and a child -- who were returning from Khatushyamji after offering prayers. Their parked car was struck with such force that it flipped onto the roadside barrier.

Another family from Jaipur's Bainad Road area suffered a similar tragedy. Rakesh, a relative, recounted how his cousin Mahendra (38), a weaver by profession, was on his way to the bus stand with his two nieces, Varsha (19) and Bhanu (5), after the Diwali holidays. "After the holidays, Mahendra had come to the bus stand with his two nieces to take them back to Sikar. This is when the accident occurred. Varsha is in the trauma centre, while Mahendra and Bhanu have died," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed deep sorrow, calling the tragedy "heart-wrenching and unacceptable." His deputies, Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, along with former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, also conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.