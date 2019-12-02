Rajashtan Girl, 17, Chained At Home, Allegedly Raped By Father: Cops

A medical test of the girl is yet to be conducted, police said.

A 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jalore district was kept chained at her home and allegedly raped by her father, police has said.

In a police complaint, the girl has accused her father of keeping her hands and legs tied with heavy chains and raping her after she saw him with another woman.

According to the police, the complaint was filed by the girl's maternal uncle after she managed to run away from the house. She said that her father had kept her chained for the last several days and raped her.

Her uncle said that the girl's mother had left her father seven years ago as she was fed up of the domestic violence and had remarried since.

The girl, however, was still staying with her father.

On Friday, the girl had a chance to escape from her home and reached the fields of her maternal uncle with the chains still tied in her leg.

She said that her father had an illicit relationship with a woman from the family and as she had seen the two together, she was chained. The girl accused her father of raping her too.

Senior police officer Girdhar Singh said that the police have registered a case and investigation has been handed over to the police sub-inspector, SC/ST Cell.

A medical test of the girl would also be conducted, he said.