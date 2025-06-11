Raja, Sonam And Raj: Murdered Businessman's Mother vs 'Boyfriend's' Mother

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Uma Raghuvanshi alleges her daughter-in-law's family knew about a relationship she had before marriage.

Sonam and four accomplices face allegations of murdering Raja when the couple went for honeymoon.

Raj's mother Channi Devi insists he had no relationship with Sonam. Channi said she would have known it.

Uma Raghuvanshi, the mother of murdered Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, has alleged the family of her daughter-in-law knew about what would happen because she was in a relationship with another man.

The businessman's wife, Sonam, and four other men including Raj Kushwaha, with whom she had an affair, face allegations of killing Raja during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya.

"I don't want to accuse anyone of murder, but Sonam's mother must know about Raj before her marriage to my son," Uma told NDTV, and broke down. "I dialled Sonam one day on hearing she was fasting. I didn't know the person I was talking to would be my son's killer."

Raj, 20, who had just finished Class 12, worked as an accountant at a furniture sheet unit owned by Sonam's family in Indore.

Chunni Devi, the mother of Raj, told NDTV that she is certain her son never had any relationship with Sonam, the daughter of his employer.

"I never felt anything was there between them. Raj did not talk to any girl. Sonam is from a wealthy family and he only worked at her place. How can Raj do all this? He is only 20. How can he even think of a relationship with Sonam," Chunni told NDTV. She also broke down on camera.

Raj's mother said she has never met Sonam. If Raj was in a relationship with her, others at his workplace would have seen something or knew about it. She denied any knowledge of Raj talking with Sonam on a mobile phone.

"We live in a small house and he lives upstairs. You can hear anyone talk on both the floors. I would have heard their conversation easily. Sometimes, Sonam would call in the morning, which she did with every employee. Anyone would answer that call," Chunni said.

Raja's mother Uma, however, alleged even after the wedding Sonam would keep herself occupied with a mobile phone.

"I didn't talk to her before the marriage. Raja did tell me that Sonam was always very busy and can't give her time. He was worried that if this was the case, how would she give her time to their marriage after the wedding?" Uma told NDTV.

"Her behaviour was, however, very good after the wedding. I stayed with her for four days. She was very happy, but she was on her mobile phone all the time. I didn't pay attention to what she was doing then," Raja's mother told NDTV.

The police said Raj planned the murder so that he and Sonam could be together.

After their wedding on May 11 in Indore, Raja and Sonam went to Meghalaya for a honeymoon. They disappeared on May 23, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village, 20 km from where Raja's body was found on June 2.

He was killed by three men allegedly hired by Sonam, who by then had gone 'missing'. Later, she surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur where she surrendered to the police. Three other accused - Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Anand Kurmi - were also arrested from UP and Madhya Pradesh.

Raj Kushwaha (21) was arrested later.