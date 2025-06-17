In Rainy Cherrapunji, A Crucial Process In Honeymoon Murder Probe

The crime scene depicting the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi was recreated today in the picturesque East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, this rainy morning. Meghalaya police brought Sonam, the wife of Raja and the prime suspect in his murder, and three other accused were brought to Sohra or Cherrapunji.

Raja was killed by hitmen hired by Sonam and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha when the newly married couple were honeymooning in the hills of Meghalaya. She surfaced in UP's Ghazipur six days after Raja's body was found, remaining untraceable for weeks since the couple had gone missing on May 23.

Sonam confessed to her role in the murder during interrogation, according to the police. However, confession to the police is not admissible in court, and the cops must provide evidence that proves the charges against her.

A low crime rate in Meghalaya's Sohra was among the factors that surprised the police. No murder has been reported from this tourist hotspot for decades, according to them.

Meghalaya police are also not convinced of the love triangle motive confessed by the accused and believe there's more to it.

"We are trying to find if there is more to it, since how can a person generate so much animosity within a couple of days of marriage. On the surface, the love triangle seems to be the motive, but perhaps that's not the only one. We are trying to dig deeper," said Idashisha Nongrang, Deputy General of Police (DGP), Meghalaya.

Police sources suggest the accused have given contradictory statements, due to which the cops must corroborate the facts. The recreation of the crime scene is an important step that would bring the suspects face-to-face and help the police assess if they are lying.

Sonam will be presented in the court tomorrow, and the police will seek an extension of her custody.

The Raja Raghuvanshi murder mystery had gripped national headlines for a week after his body was found on June 2. Married on May 11, the couple had gone to Guwahati to seek blessings at the temple Kamakhya, followed by their honeymoon in Meghalaya's hills.

On May 23, the couple went missing while on their way to Cherrapunji. On June 2, Raja's body was found in a gorge. The machete used in the crime was recovered at a distance.

Sonam reached Ghazipur on June 8 and contacted her brother, who informed the police about her location. She was later handed over to Meghalaya police, who took her to their state for a trial following permission from a local court.

Her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, and the three hitmen have been arrested as well. Sonam and Raj were the masterminds of the murder, police said.