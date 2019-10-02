Raj Thackeray's Party Fields Son Of Farmer Who Committed Suicide

Narendra Patil will contest on MNS ticket from Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district.

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday fielded Narendra Dharma Patil, whose father ended life by drinking poison at the state secretariat last year, for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Narendra Patil will contest on MNS ticket from Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district. The party announced first list of 27 candidates on Tuesday.

Dharma Patil, 84, consumed a poisonous chemical at the Maharashtra secretariat 'Mantralaya' in Mumbai on January 22, 2018. He died at a government hospital a few days later.

Narendra Patil had claimed that his father took the extreme step after several attempts to get enhanced compensation for their land, acquired for a solar power project, did not yield any results.

