Raj Thackeray Admitted To Mumbai Hospital, To Undergo Leg Surgery

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He will undergo leg surgery on Wednesday.

The MNS chief has been at the forefront of the loudspeakers' row in Maharashtra. The controversy started after the MNS chief on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

He was also scheduled to go to Ayodhya on June 5, but he has postponed the plan for now.

