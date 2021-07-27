Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's Husband, Sent To Judicial Custody For 14 Days In Porn Case

Raj Kundra was arrested in a case related to production and distribution of porn films. (File)

Raj Kundra, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in a case involving production and distribution of pornographic films.

Two of his bank accounts have been sealed as the probe intensifies, officials have said, adding that one of the bank accounts had over Rs 1 crore.

His office was searched last week and investigators have come across several messages - linked to the businessman's controversial app HotShots - from his mobile and laptops.

HotShots is at the centre of this probe and the police believe it was used for streaming porn.

