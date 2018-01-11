Raj Babbar Arrested While On His Way To Farmers' Protest, Later Released

He was taken to the Avas Vikas Parishad guest house in Vasundhra colony of Trans Hindon area, in Sahibabad, and later released on a personal bond, Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said.
Mr Babbar was arrested at the entry point on Delhi-Loni border, Mr Singh said, adding that as police prohibited him from entering, he staged a sit-in on the road, and was detained for violation of Section 144 of CrPC.
Comments
Mr Babbar accused the police of beating up the agitators as they protested for land allotted to them on lease by the state government in 2013.