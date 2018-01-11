Raj Babbar Arrested While On His Way To Farmers' Protest, Later Released He was taken to the Avas Vikas Parishad guest house in Vasundhra colony of Trans Hindon area, in Sahibabad, and later released on a personal bond, Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Raj Babbar was arrested at the Loni border on Wednesday. (File) Ghaziabad: Actor-turned-politician and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Raj Babbar was arrested on Wednesday at the Loni border in Ghaziabad when he was on his way to join farmers protesting in Mandola village in Ghaziabad, police said.



He was taken to the Avas Vikas Parishad guest house in Vasundhra colony of Trans Hindon area, in Sahibabad, and later released on a personal bond, Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said.



Mr Babbar was arrested at the entry point on Delhi-Loni border, Mr Singh said, adding that as police prohibited him from entering, he staged a sit-in on the road, and was detained for violation of Section 144 of CrPC.



Speaking to media, Mr Babbar later said the district administration was torturing farmers on the instructions of the BJP government in the state.



Mr Babbar accused the police of beating up the agitators as they protested for land allotted to them on lease by the state government in 2013.



Actor-turned-politician and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Raj Babbar was arrested on Wednesday at the Loni border in Ghaziabad when he was on his way to join farmers protesting in Mandola village in Ghaziabad, police said.He was taken to the Avas Vikas Parishad guest house in Vasundhra colony of Trans Hindon area, in Sahibabad, and later released on a personal bond, Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said.Mr Babbar was arrested at the entry point on Delhi-Loni border, Mr Singh said, adding that as police prohibited him from entering, he staged a sit-in on the road, and was detained for violation of Section 144 of CrPC. Speaking to media, Mr Babbar later said the district administration was torturing farmers on the instructions of the BJP government in the state.Mr Babbar accused the police of beating up the agitators as they protested for land allotted to them on lease by the state government in 2013.