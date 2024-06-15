8 Dead As Tempo Traveller With 23 People Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

The vehicle fell into the Alaknanda River

At least eight people were killed after a tempo traveller carrying as many as 23 people fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway near Raitoli in the Rudraprayag district.

The vehicle fell into the Alaknanda River and teams of the State Disaster Response Force and police are currently engaged in rescue operations, officials said.

People who were standing on the roadside have also been involved in the accident, sources said.

Calling the incident "very sad news", Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the district magistrate has been ordered to investigate the accident.

The people who received serious injuries are being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh, officials said.