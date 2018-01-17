Army Chief Bipin Rawat Suggests Curbs On Social Media To Control Terrorists

The army chief raised concerns about nuclear, biological and chemical weapons falling into the hands of terrorists and said these groups were using systems that are "highly technology enabled" and "transcends international borders".
Without naming Pakistan, he said: "We need to disrupt terrorists and their sponsors. Need to identify nations who are sponsors... Nation states that support terror to achieve their ends need to be tackled first.
Comments
Along with suggesting curbs on terror organisations, he also called to check the political wings of these organisations. The political wings, with their activities of indoctrination, propaganda and generation of funds ensure these groups proliferate. Both the militant and political fronts of terror groups need to be addressed simultaneously, he said.