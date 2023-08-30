Raipur Woman's Raksha Bandhan Gift To Brother: A Kidney To Save His Life

The kidney transplant surgery is scheduled to take place on September 3.

A woman in Chhattisgarh's Raipur has decided to donate her kidney to save her brother's life.

Omprakash Dhangar, 48, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in May last year. His kidneys had deteriorated to the point where he needed dialysis. One kidney was damaged by 80% and the other by 90%. After much research, his family decided to have him undergo a kidney transplant in a hospital in Gujarat's Nadiad.

When the doctors told the family that they needed a kidney donor, Omprakash's elder sister Sheelabai Pal, a resident of Raipur's Tikrapara, immediately volunteered. She underwent all the necessary tests and was found to be a perfect match.

The kidney transplant surgery is scheduled to take place on September 3. Both Omprakash and Sheelabai are currently in Gujarat, preparing for the surgery.

Sheelabai says that she is doing this for her brother because she loves him and wants him to live a long and healthy life. A week before the scheduled kidney transplant, Sheelabai tied a rakhi to Om Prakash as a pledge for his safety.