Rains Drench Delhi 2 Days In A Row; Weather Office Issues Orange Alert

Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after monsoon rains.

An incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched Delhi for a second consecutive day today, leading to waterlogging in some areas and affecting traffic movement on key roads across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures.

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of the monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent in September so far) to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is forecast to settle around 28 degrees Celsius. The air quality index was at 61 (satisfactory category) at 2 pm.

Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, the IMD said. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded just 58.5mm of rainfall against a normal of 108.5 mm in September so far.

It had recorded 41.6 mm rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any favourable weather system in northwest India.

Overall, Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season historically sets in.

The incessant spell of rain is leading to waterlogging in some areas and is affecting traffic movement across the city.

The IMD on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17.

Usually, it takes around a week after its withdrawal from west Rajasthan for the monsoon to retreat from Delhi.

The withdrawal of southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region for five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)