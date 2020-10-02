Rainfall, Thunderstorm Likely In Odisha, Bengal This Week: Weather Department

Weather department has predicted rainfall in Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted rainfall with thunderstorm over Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal during the next three-four days.

"Fairly widespread or widespread rainfall with thunderstorm is very likely over Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during next three-four days due to the low-pressure area over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts," the IMD tweeted.

The weather agency informed that isolated heavy rainfall in Odisha during October 2-6; and in West Bengal and Jharkhand from October 2 to 4.

"A low pressure area lies over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts," it said.

The IMD further informed that dry weather will continue over most parts of northwest India during the next five days. However, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during October 2-6.