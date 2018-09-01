Rainfall, Landslides Form 100 Metre Long Lake In Uttarakhand

After lake formation, people were asked to vacate nearby areas.

Continuous rainfall and landslides in various parts of Uttarakhand has led to the formation of a 100-meter long and 50-meter deep lake near Tehri Garhwal-Dehradun border, forcing the people living in nearby houses to vacate the area.

The district administration issued an alert in the area and people living near the lake are being asked to leave the place.

"If it gains an outlet, it will be dangerous for villages. The administration has warned us not to go near the lake. We are also shifting our base due to this," a local told ANI.

Farmers in the area have "lost crops in the landslides".

"We request the government to rehabilitate us," he said.

On Wednesday, at least three people died when their houses collapsed due to landslides in Uttarakhand's Kot village.

The weather condition in the state is not expected to get better anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department has predicted that Uttarakhand will continue to receive "heavy rain" over the next four-five days.