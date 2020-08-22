Railways Working On 327-Km-Long Network To Connect Char Dham In Uttarakhand

Several tunnels will be built since a major portion of the rail line will pass through the hills

The Indian Railways is working on a much-awaited project to connect the Char Dham sites in Uttarakhand through a 327-km-long railway line.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Twitter that the Indian Railways is going to make the Char Dham Yatra easy for crores of devotees.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi, Railway is going to make the Char Dham Yatra easy for crores of devotees. Devotees will be able to travel by rail to visit Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath situated in the holy plains of Uttarakhand," Mr Goyal tweeted in Hindi.

The minister also posted a video in his tweet with details of the project.

Major portion of the project will pass through inaccessible hilly areas, according to the video, which also said that the railways will have to build several tunnels for the project.

The railway line will connect Gangotri and Yamunotri. At the same time, Badrinath and Kedarnath will soon be joined through a railway network.

Indian Railways will lay four rail lines to connect the Char Dham, which will stretch 327 km to connect the holy shrines in Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath for an easy and comfortable journey of crores of devotees.

This railway line will also cross through Dehradun, Pauri, Garhwal, Chamoli, Rudra Prayag, and Uttarkashi, the ministry said.