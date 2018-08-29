Railways Orders Rs 25,000 Compensation To Victim Of Rat-Bite In Train

The forum said in its order that railways should pay the amount within three months.

A passenger bitten by a rat while travelling in a train was today awarded a compensation of Rs 25,000 by a consumer forum which also directed the railways to pay additional Rs 2,000 towards medical expenses.

District Consumer Forum president R V Dheenadayalan and member S Rajalakshmi awarded the compensation to passenger Venkatachalam for the mental agony suffered by him.

They directed the railways to pay an additional Rs 2,000 for medical expenses incurred by him and Rs 5,000 toward cost of the litigation.

The railways should pay the amount within three months, failing which the compensation would carry nine per cent interest, the forum said in its order.

Venkatachalam submitted that he was travelling to Chennai by the train on August 8, 2014 when he was bitten by rat.

Advertisement

He said the travelling ticket examiner was indifferent when he showed him the injury and bleeding caused by rat-bite and could not get even arrange for first aid.

The TTE suggested that treatment could be given only at the next station. Finally, the passenger got down at Egmore station in Chennai lodged a complaint and then took treatment at a private hospital.

Later, he was admitted to the government hospital for further treatment.

He sought compensation for the mental agony suffered by him due to rat-bite in the train.