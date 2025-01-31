Bihar Man Seeks Rs 50 Lakh Compensation From Indian Railways Over "Negligence"

A man from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district has sent a notice to the Indian Railways, seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation after he and his in-laws could not board a train to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh due to alleged negligence of its officials.

The complainant, Janak Kishore Jha alias Rajan, alleged that despite having AC-3 tickets for Swatantrata Senani Express on January 26, he and his family could not board the train as the coach's door was locked from inside.

Jha, a resident of the Gayghat police station area, claimed that despite repeated attempts and seeking help from the railways' staff, no assistance was provided, and the train departed without them.

Following this, Jha has formally requested the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Railway Board to refund his ticket amount with interest within 15 days. Additionally, he has warned of legal action and demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation if the refund is not processed within the stipulated time.

Jha contended that the railways' negligence deprived him and his family of attending Maha Kumbh, an event of immense religious significance - occurring after 144 years.

He claims that missing this opportunity caused not just financial loss but also emotional and spiritual distress.

"I had booked AC-3 tickets from Muzaffarpur to Prayagraj along with my mother-in-law and father-in-law. When the train arrived at the platform, the door of our coach was locked from inside. Despite our efforts, no one opened it. The crowd was too dense to reach another coach. We sought help from the station master and Government Railway Police, but no assistance was provided, and the train left. This is sheer negligence. We have demanded a refund with interest," Jha said.

Jha's counsel S.K. Jha, has framed the case under the Consumer Protection Act, claiming deficiency in service.

He argued that the Railways must ensure passengers board their designated train safely and reach their destination on time. However, its failure to do so led to financial, mental, and physical distress for the complainant.

"Since Railways failed in its duty, a legal notice has been sent, giving its Chairman 15 days to process the refund. If authorities fail to comply, we will move the competent court and demand compensation," the advocate said.

