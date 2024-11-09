Railway Worker Gets Trapped While Moving Train Coaches, Crushed To Death

Mr Rao was crushed by the moving engine and died on the spot.

A railway porter was killed during a shunting operation at Barauni Junction in Bihar's Begusarai on Saturday, police said. The victim was identified as Amar Kumar Rao, a porter working at the station under the Sonpur Railway Division.

Mr Rao was killed while performing his duties on platform 5 of Barauni Junction, as the Lucknow-Barauni Express (No: 15204) arrived from Lucknow Junction. According to railway sources, the accident occurred when Rao was attempting to open the coupling of the train. The train unexpectedly reversed, trapping him between the carriages.

After the alarm was raised by onlookers, the train driver reportedly exited the train and fled the scene, failing to reverse the engine or take any action to prevent the accident. Mr Rao was crushed by the moving engine and died on the spot.

Visuals from the scene show Mr Rao trapped between two coaches while bystanders click photos on their mobile phones.

An investigation has been launched by railway authorities into the incident.