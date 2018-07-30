Rail Traffic Resumes On Old Yamuna Bridge

The city government set up a flood control room. (File)

The rail traffic on the Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) has been restored this afternoon, the railways said.

In a statement issued by Northern Railways at around 1:12 pm, Northern Railways said that normal rail movement was restored with immediate effect.

Traffic movement on the bridge was closed last evening with the water level in the river rising due to rains, a day after the flow breached the danger mark, officials said.

"The Rail traffic earlier notified to be temporary suspended over Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) due to rise in water label in Yamuna River has been restored with immediate effect," the statement from the NR said.

The river was flowing at 205.5 metres last evening with the danger mark being 204.83 metres.

The city government set up a flood control room and a round-the-clock emergency operation centre to monitor the river situation.

Old Yamuna Bridge, colloquially known as 'Lohe Ka Pul', is a road-cum-rail bridge on the Delhi-Howrah line that was built over 150 years ago. It serves as a major connectivity link between Delhi and the neighbouring states.