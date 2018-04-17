Rail Coach Turned Into Maternity Ward In UP, Baby Delivered

The woman was on her way to Gorakhpur in the train when she developed labour pain.

Doctor and baby with the support staff who conducted the delivery in Salma Shaikh's case in Mumbai local.

A railway coach was swiftly turned into a makeshift maternity ward after a passenger developed labour pain while travelling on the Jan Nayak Express on Monday night.Suman Devi, 30, was traveling on the train with her husband to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh for her delivery when she developed labour pain. As the train approached Sitapur, her condition worsened, a railway official said.Her husband Hari Om approached Station Officer - Government Railway Police (GRP) Sitapur, Suresh Yadav, for help. The official promptly attended to the situation with the help of who a doctor and a woman constable.The official wasted no time in arranging for the delivery inside the bogey with the help of a few women passengers. Suman gave birth to a boy, and in the meantime, an ambulance was arranged to take her and the child to the district hospital in Sitapur.The train was delayed for about an hour, the official said, adding the mother and son were doing fine.

This is not the first instance when a baby has been delivered in a train. Around six months back, a woman gave birth in a Mumbai local. Salma Shaikh, 26, was on her way to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus when she went into labour. A doctor and support staff from One Rupee Clinic on Dadar station rushed to help her. A quick examination revealed that the baby was crowning so there was no time to take her to the hospital. The delivery was performed in the ladies' compartment and the mother and her newborn girl were later shifted to the nearby KEM hospital.

(With Inputs From PTI)



