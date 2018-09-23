'To Target PM, Rahul Gandhi Speaks Same Language As Pak': Law Minister

Rahul Gandhi's statement was irresponsible, Ravi Shankar Prasad said. (File)

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday attacked Rahul Gandhi saying that the Congress President and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were using the same language to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the controversial Rafale jet deal.

"Rahul Gandhi is using the same language like Imran Khan about Modi," the Minister told the media in Patna.

Mr Prasad reiterated that for the first time in independent India, the President of a national party has used abusive language against the Prime Minister.

"Gandhi's statement was irresponsible and far from the truth. He should stop playing with national security. Rahul is helping Pakistan by repeatedly asking about the cost of Rafale aircraft," he said.

Mr Prasad's remarks come a day after Mr Gandhi called PM Modi a "thief" and "corrupt," citing the Rafale deal.

