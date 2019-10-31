'Your Iron Resolve...': Rahul Gandhi's Tribute To Grandmother Indira Gandhi On Her Death Anniversary

Rahul Gandhi said Indira Gandhi will continue to be the guiding force in his life.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today remembered his grandmother and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Mr Gandhi, who is currently abroad, posted an emotional tribute to his grandmother on Twitter, saying that her principles continue to be the guiding force in his life.

"Today is the anniversary of my grandmother's martyrdom. Your iron resolve and fearless decisions will guide me at every step," Mr Gandhi tweeted along with a photo of his grandmother.

आज मेरी दादी श्रीमती इन्दिरा गांधी जी का बलिदान दिवस है। आप के फौलादी इरादे और निडर फैसलों की सीख हर कदम पर मेरा मार्गदर्शन करती रहेगी। आपको मेरा शत् शत् नमन।



My tributes to my grandmother & former PM, Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on the anniversary of her martyrdom.



#IndiraGandhipic.twitter.com/xqdqgQlu6H - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2019

Mr Gandhi is currently abroad on a "meditational visit".

Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to the former Prime Minister at her memorial site in New Delhi. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other senior leaders including BS Hooda also paid homage to Indira Gandhi at the Shakti Sthal.

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh & Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi pay their respects to Smt. Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day at Shakti Sthal. #IndiasIndirapic.twitter.com/pIytHetl6Q - Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2019

Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was assassinated by her own bodyguards at her official residence on October 31, 1984.

Ms Gandhi was assassinated after Operation Bluestar at Amritsar's Golden Temple, wherein she had ordered the Indian Army to confront Sikh separatists who had taken shelter in the holy shrine.

Rahul Gandhi, 49 quit the Congress top post after the party's national election debacle in May. Mr Gandhi remained firm on his decision to quit despite cajoling by top party leaders. After a fruitless search for his replacement, the party turned to Mr Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi - who had handed the reins to her son in 2017 - and urged her to take interim charge of the post she had for 19 years.

