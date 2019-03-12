Rahul Gandhi's Taunt For PM Modi Faces A New Opposition - Chowkidars

Rahul Gandhi started using the slogan when he began accusing PM Modi of corruption in the Rafale deal

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has often been at the receiving end from leaders of the ruling BJP over the use of the slogan "chowkidar chor hai" (the watchman is a thief), which he uses to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged corruption. But the latest group he appears to have angered with his slogan is not any political leader, but the real chowkidars.

The Maharashtra Rajya Suraksha Rakshak Union, which is an association of security guards, submitted an application at the Bandra-Kurla Complex police station in Mumbai, requesting that a case be filed against the Congress chief, alleging that the slogan was insulting to security guards, news agency PTI reported.

Sandeep Ghuge, president of the union, told news agency PTI that police should file a complaint against Rahul Gandhi to stop "such kind of slogans insulting the security guards."

Rahul Gandhi started using the slogan when he began accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of corruption in the Rafale jet deal. PM Modi often refers to himself as the "chowkidar" of the country, which prompted the jibe from Rahul Gandhi.

With inputs from PTI