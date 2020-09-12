Rahul Gandhi's Take On Amit Shah's 'Well-Planned Fight' Remark On Covid

Rahul Gandhi has accused the Modi government of not handling the COVID-19 pandemic effectively

Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said its "well planned fight" against coronavirus has allegedly put India in an "abyss" of GDP reduction of 24 per cent, 12 crore job losses, 15.5 lakh crore additional stressed loans and globally highest daily COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Congress has accused the Modi government of not handling the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

The government has dismissed all such claims in the past.

"Modi Govt's well-planned fight' against Covid has put India in an abyss of: 1. Historic GDP reduction of 24% 2. 12 crore jobs lost 3. 15.5 lac crores additional stressed loans 4. Globally highest daily Covid cases & deaths," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

But for the government of India and the media "sab changa si (all is well)", the former Congress chief said.

Rahul Gandhi's reference to "well-planned fight" against COVID-19 is seen as a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah. Mr Gandhi's tweet comes days after Amit Shah said that India is putting up a "well-planned" fight against the pandemic under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Amit Shah, on Thursday, said "Coronavirus is an unprecedented challenge for us. But we are fighting against it in a well-planned manner under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire world has recognised our efforts."

India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past 46 lakh, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent on Saturday, according to Union health ministry data.

