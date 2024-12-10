Rahul Gandhi's Role In Question? More INDIA Leaders Back Mamata Banerjee

In another sign that the Congress is getting cornered within the INDIA bloc, RJD founder and veteran politician Lalu Prasad Yadav today said Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee should lead the Opposition alliance and that the Congress's objection to this "means nothing".

"Congress's objection means nothing. We will support Mamata... Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc)," the veteran leader said when asked about Ms Banerjee's remarks on leading the INDIA bloc.

Earlier this month, in a veiled swipe at the Congress, the West Bengal Chief Minister had said "everyone needs to be taken along" as the Opposition bloc moves against the BJP-ruled central government. Asked why she was not taking charge, she said, "If given the opportunity, I would ensure its smooth functioning. I don't want to go outside Bengal, but I can run it from here."

The remarks over INDIA bloc's leadership play out against the backdrop of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. Differences have cropped up on the strategy the Opposition must follow to corner the Narendra Modi government in the House. While the Congress, led by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, demanded a discussion on the Adani indictment issue, leading to frequent adjournments, the Trinamool insisted that it wants the House to function so that it can raise key issues such as price rise, unemployment and the Manipur unrest. MPs of the Trinamool and Samajwadi Party -- the biggest opposition forces after the Congress -- were conspicuously missing from an Opposition protest over the Adani issue.

Mr Gandhi has been pushing hard on the Adani issue after a US Department of Justice indictment against the directors of Adani Green. The Adani Group has maintained that Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jaain are clear of bribery charges. Gautam Adani has said this is not a challenge the group has faced for the first time, adding, "every attack makes us stronger".

The Congress had consolidated its position as the main Opposition party after scoring 99 seats in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, doubling its 2019 tally. But the setbacks in the Haryana and Maharashtra polls have given way to rumblings within the Opposition camp.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had said Ms Banerjee should be a major partner of the INDIA alliance. "We know this opinion of Mamata ji. We also want her to be a major partner of the INDIA alliance. Whether it is Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal or Shiv Sena, we are all together. We will soon go to talk to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata," he had said.

His party colleague Priyanka Chaturvedi had said the Trinamool chief had repeatedly fended off the BJP offensive in Bengal. "Because she has shown a successful model in West Bengal where she has kept the BJP away from power and implemented good welfare schemes...her election experience, and fighting spirit, accordingly she has shared her interest. Whenever the INDIA bloc meeting takes place, our senior leaders will together take a decision," she had said.

Veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, too, has voiced support. "Yes, certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance). She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability. The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so," Mr Pawar had said.

The INDIA bloc was formed last year when the Opposition parties decided to work out their ideological differences and fight the formidable BJP together. The grand alliance strategy worked well in the Lok Sabha election and the ruling BJP was restricted to below the majority mark. The alliance, however, has proved to be tricky in regions where two INDIA partners are electoral rivals. This has drawn attacks from the BJP, which has termed the bloc "opportunistic".

