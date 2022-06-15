Rahul Gandhi's Questioning Live: Congress Leader To Be Questioned For 3rd Consecutive Day

The ED had also questioned Rahul Gandhi for over 10 hours on Monday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to rejoin the investigation in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper on Wednesday for the third consecutive day.

The former Congress chief appeared before the ED for the second consecutive day on Tuesday for questioning. The ED had also questioned Rahul Gandhi for over 10 hours on Monday.

Here are the LIVE updates on Rahul Gandhi's questioning:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.