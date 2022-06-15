Rahul Gandhi's Questioning Live: Congress Leader To Be Questioned For 3rd Consecutive Day

New Delhi:
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to rejoin the investigation in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper on Wednesday for the third consecutive day.
The former Congress chief appeared before the ED for the second consecutive day on Tuesday for questioning. The ED had also questioned Rahul Gandhi for over 10 hours on Monday.
Here are the LIVE updates on Rahul Gandhi's questioning:
National Herald Case, Congress, Rahul Gandhi: Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Day 3 Of Questioning, A Late Night Hospital Visit
Ahead of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi last night visited his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi at a Delhi hospital.
