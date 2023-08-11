Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbaat Ki Dukaan' Gets A BJP Reply. It's A Song

Rahul Gandhi had coined the slogan at his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra (File)

Love dwells in the heart and not sold in shops, said the BJP in a stinging jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'mohabbat ki dukaan' slogan.

Mr Gandhi had coined the slogan at his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, stating he wants to open a shop that sells love in a market of hatred.

Responding with a song, the BJP said the "shop" the Congress leader has been referring to, "sells hatred, scams and appeasement."

"Love dwells in heart, not in shops; it's earned and not sold," said the BJP while sharing the song on Twitter.

The country reeled under dynastic politics for decades, it continued its attack on Congress, followed by praises for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The BJP referred to the central cooking gas scheme Ujjwala Yojana, Article 370 abrogation, Make in India scheme, and the recent Chandrayaan-3 mission to highlight the government's developmental efforts.

The song hinted at a sharp contrast to Congress's regime.

The Congress sold Emergency, Partition, Constitution, abuses, lies, and history, the song emphasized. A montage of images and footages of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and her grandson Rahul Gandhi ran in the backdrop.

"Be ashamed, you sold the pride of the army," the song said.