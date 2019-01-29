Rahul Gandhi's Minimum Income Guarantee Plan: A 10-Point Explainer

Rahul Gandhi today addressed a rally in Chhattisgarh (File)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that his party will launch a scheme that will provide guaranteed income to the poor people of the country if it is voted to power in the upcoming general elections. He said that the scheme would rid India of poverty and hunger. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP, however, dismissed the plan as a gimmick. Anger over joblessness and economic hardship, especially in agricultural areas, has turned the election due by May into a tight race. Observers say Mr Gandhi's promise underscored the increasing "competitive populism" among politicians ahead of the polls, raising concerns that whoever wins, India may breach goals to rein in its fiscal deficit.