'My Refuge, My Home, My Family': Rahul Gandhi's Letter For Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written a heartfelt letter to the "sisters and brothers" of Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi resigned last week (June 18) from the Lok Sabha seat of Kerala while retaining the Raebareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh, earlier represented by his mother and veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

"You must have seen the sadness in my eyes as I stood in front of the media and told you about my decision," wrote Rahul Gandhi, pointing to the announcement on the two seats made by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on June 17. Mr Kharge was accompanied by Mr Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress has decided to field her from Wayanad, the parliamentary seat that her brother won for two consecutive terms.

"Rahul Gandhi won from two Lok Saba seats but as per the law, he has to vacate one seat. Rahul Gandhi will retain Raebareli and we have decided that Priyanka ji will fight from Wayanad," Mr Kharge told reporters after a meeting of the party's top brass.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Wayanad for their "unbridled love and affection", Rahul Gandhi said, "I met you five years ago. The first time I visited you I came asking for your support. I was a stranger to you and yet you believed in me."

"When I faced abuse day after day, your unconditional love protected me. You were my refuge, my home and my family," he added.

The former Congress chief also reminisced how "young girls would translate my speeches in front of thousands of people".

Mr Gandhi, however, asserted that he was "consoled because my sister Priyanka will be there to represent you," adding, "I am confident that she will do an excellent job of being your MP if you decide to give her the opportunity".

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said it was a difficult decision for him as he has an emotional relationship with both Raebareli and Wayanad and added that both the seats "will get two MPs".

Further thanking the people of the Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, Mr Gandhi said, "You are part of my family and I will always be there for each and every one of you."

If Priyanka Gandhi is elected from Wayanad, it will be the first time that all three Gandhi family members - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi - will be in Parliament together. Sonia Gandhi is now a member of the Rajya Sabha.