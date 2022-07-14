Rahul Gandhi's Definition Of 'Unparliamentary' And A Dig At PM Amid Row

Rahul Gandhi used the banned words as he gave an example of an unparliamentary sentence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today gave his definition of the word "unparliamentary" amid growing protests by opposition lawmakers over the latest list of words deemed unfit for parliament. Predictably, Mr Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he explained his version of the word.

"Unparliamentary words" are "used in discussions and debates which correctly describe the PM's handling of the government, now banned from being spoken," Mr Gandhi tweeted, sharing a screenshot of what was carefully edited to look like from the Dictionary.

The Congress leader also used the banned words as he gave an example of an unparliamentary sentence.

"Jumlajeevi Tanashah shed Crocodile Tears when his lies and incompetence were exposed," his Tweet said.

New Dictionary for New India. pic.twitter.com/SDiGWD4DfY - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2022

'Jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' are among the list of words deemed unfit for parliament. The list includes everyday expressions like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy'.

'Anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' are some of the other words that would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise.

'Dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar' will also face the same treatment.

The diktat - released ahead of a new session starting Monday - has triggered instant outrage in the opposition, with Trinamool's Derek O'Brien throwing an open challenge, saying he would continue to use the words.

Session begins in a few days



GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs.



Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent



I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy https://t.co/ucBD0MIG16 - Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 14, 2022

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, "You mean I can't stand up in Lok Sabha & talk of how Indians have been betrayed by an incompetent government who should be ashamed of their hypocrisy?"

"All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered 'unparliamentary'. What next Vishguru?," tweeted Jairam Ramesh, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Karnataka.

The Lok Sabha secretariat's list includes a caveat that some words may not be deemed unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.

The list of expressions also includes any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses in either English or Hindi, which shall be considered unparliamentary and are expunged from the records of Parliament.

A quick look at some of the words listed as unparliamentary:

'Bloodshed', 'bloody', 'betrayed', 'ashamed', 'abused', 'cheated, 'chamcha', 'chamchagiri', 'chelas', 'childishness', 'corrupt', 'coward', 'criminal' and 'crocodile tears', 'disgrace', 'donkey', 'drama', 'eyewash', 'fudge', 'hooliganism', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', 'mislead', 'lie', 'untrue', 'anarchist', 'gaddar', 'girgit', 'goons', 'ghadiyali ansu', 'apmaan', 'asatya', 'ahankaar', 'corrupt', 'kala din', 'kala bazaari', 'khareed farokht', 'danga', 'dalal', 'daadagiri', 'dohra charitra', 'bechara', 'bobcut', 'lollypop', 'vishwasghat', 'samvedanheen', 'foolish', 'pitthu', 'behri sarkar', and 'sexual harassment'.