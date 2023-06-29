Rahul Gandhi's Convoy En Route Manipur's Churachandpur District Stopped

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped by the police today on the way to Churachandpur, which is one of the worst-hit district due to the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Mr Gandhi landed in Imphal earlier today and was on his way to Churachandpur where he plans to meet people displaced by the ethnic strife at relief camps.

Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May this year.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence in Manipur was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Over 100 people have died in clashes between the Meiteis, who live in and around the state capital Imphal Valley, and the Kuki tribe, who are settled in the hills.