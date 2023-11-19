Rahul Gandhi Visits Jaipur Congress War Room To Oversee Poll Preparations

Rahul Gandhi also enquired about the war room operations (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday visited the party's war room here to oversee its preparations for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was also present during his visit.

Gandhi interacted with the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Central War Room chairman Shashikant Senthil, co-chairman Lokesh Sharma, Jaswant Gurjar, and Arvind Kumar. Discussions revolved around ongoing activities and future electoral strategies.

During his visit to the war room, Rajasthan Congress co-in-charge Amrita Dhawan said, Mr Gandhi motivated the team there.

Mr Gandhi was in the war room for nearly half an hour, during which he also enquired about its operations.

Mr Sharma briefed Gandhi about the round-the-clock call centre that engages with 400 to 500 daily calls from various assembly constituencies of the state.

The center assesses real-time situations and generates reports for continuous monitoring. This system enables prompt adjustments to the election campaign strategy based on public feedback, party sources said.

The results of the polls to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be declared on December 3.

