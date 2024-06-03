BJP, Congress Claim Victory On Maximum Seats In Rajasthan Ahead Of Counting

The counting of votes will start tomorrow at 8 am.

Even though the Exit Polls are out, both the BJP and the Congress are claiming that they will win the maximum seats in Rajasthan in the just-concluded 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that the Congress was confident of winning around 12 seats, while there seems to be a close fight on around eight.

However, BJP state President, CP Joshi, rejected Dotasra's claims and said that the saffron party would achieve a hat-trick by making a clean sweep on all 25 seats.

Dotasra said, "Our party is winning seats like Churu, Jhunjhunu, Barmer, Dausa, Tonk, Karauli, Sikar, Nagaur, Banswara and others while there is a tough fight on seats like Kota, Jaipur Rural, Ganganagar, Alwar, Jalore, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Chittorgarh."

He added that the BJP was just trying to create an impression that it was winning the maximum seats.

"They are playing the perception game," Dotasra said and added that the party was also confident of winning the Bharatpur seat which was the chief minister's home constituency.

Meanwhile, the BJP's CP Joshi said that Dotasra was misguiding the state leadership by making tall claims of winning 12 seats as the BJP was sure to make a clean sweep on all seats.

Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary Shravan Bagri said, "The public is yet to forget the tortures it faced under the Congress' tenure.

"It played with the future of around 70 lakh youth due to the paper leaks. Rajasthan ranked first in crimes against women. Also, Dalit exploitation was at its peak. Amid this scenario, Dotasra's claims of winning around 11-12 seats are baseless."

