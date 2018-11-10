Rahul Gandhi Visits Darbarsahib Gurudwara In Chhattisgarh

In the manifesto, titled "Jan Ghoshna Patra" in Rajnandgaon, which is the constituency of Chief Minister Raman Singh, the Congress has promised immediate farm loan waiver within 10 days.

All India | | Updated: November 10, 2018 15:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rahul Gandhi Visits Darbarsahib Gurudwara In Chhattisgarh

Rahul Gandhi at Darbarsahib Gurudwara in Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.

Rajnandgaon: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Darbarsahib Gurudwara in Rajnandgaon on Saturday, a day after releasing the party's manifesto for Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

In the manifesto, titled "Jan Ghoshna Patra" in Rajnandgaon, which is the constituency of Chief Minister Raman Singh, the Congress has promised immediate farm loan waiver within 10 days, better healthcare facilities and a safer society for women in the state.

During his public address, Mr Gandhi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-led central government's decision to implement demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He also alleged that no other prime minister ruined the country's economy as much as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did.

The assembly elections in the state will be held in two phases, on November 12 and November 20. Counting of votes will be on December 11.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Chhattisgarh pollsRaman SinghCongress

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveGoogle DoodleTipu Sultan JayantiChhattisgarh Assembly ElectionsTipu Sultan ProtestKarnataka By-election ResultsUS ElectionsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScoreBenefits Of JaljeeraPNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionBenefits Of Coriander Seeds

................................ Advertisement ................................