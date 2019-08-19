Rahul Gandhi Tweets Montage In Birthday Tribute To Father Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest prime minister of the country in 1984.

The Information Technology revolution was one of the many "incredible achievements" of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted today as he remembered his father a day before his 75th birth anniversary.

Congress will hold memorial events across the country this week to mark the birth anniversary of the former prime minister, Mr Gandhi tweeted. He also said he will tweet one "incredible achievement" of Rajiv Gandhi every day this week to "honour" his father.

"This week we will celebrate my father, Rajiv Gandhi Ji's 75th birth anniversary with memorial events across India. To honour him, each day this week, I will draw attention to one of his many incredible achievements. Today, the Information Technology revolution," Mr Gandhi tweeted along with a 55-second clip.

This week we will celebrate my father, Rajiv Gandhi Ji's 75th birth anniversary with memorial events across India.



To honour him, each day this week, I will draw attention to one of his many incredible achievements. Today, the Information Technology revolution. #RajivGandhi75pic.twitter.com/qBjIfTVRkj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 19, 2019

The seeds of revolution in the IT sector in the country "were sown in 1985 under the leadership of Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi", the video highlights.

Rajiv Gandhi, the youngest prime minister of India, "ensured that India was future-ready", the clip further underlines. "He completely digitized telephone lines and brought the railway lines on digital tracks," it further explains.

"India missed the Industrial Revolution; it cannot afford to miss the computer revolution," Rajiv Gandhi once said. The quote is a part of the clip his son tweeted today.

Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest prime minister of the country when he was sworn in at the age of 40 as the sixth Prime Minister of India after his mother's assassination in 1984. He was busy campaigning for the Congress for the national elections as party president when he was assassinated in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in May, 1991. His death anniversary is also observed as Anti-Terrorism day.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.