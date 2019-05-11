Rahul Gandhi Speaks To NDTV's Ravish Kumar: Top 5 Quotes

NDTV's Ravish Kumar speaks with Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Shujalpur in Madhya Pradesh

NDTV's Ravish Kumar speaks with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi while he's campaigning at Shujalpur in Madhya Pradesh. The heartland state sends 27 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha. The state, ruled by the Congress, voted on April 29 and May 6 and will vote again tomorrow and May 19, the last day of the national election.

Here are the top five quotes of Rahul Gandhi:

Narendra Modi talks about Rajiv ji, about Nehru ji, about Indira ji. I know the truth. I know my grandmother's truth. I know it's all lies that he is spreading.

Narendra Modi thinks giving speeches and comments are the PM's job. But PM's job is to think with strategy. He has no strategy in his work. Look at Jammu and Kashmir. For nine years I and Manmohan Singh ji worked hard; we strengthened panchayati raj, we empowered women. All that has been wasted. Manmohan Singh improved the country's economy carefully, strategically.

Narendra Modi has contributed to the country by showing us how not to run the country.

We are fighting against the RSS, those who want single-party rule in the country. The fight is between BJP-RSS and the progressive forces of the country. Wherever I go, people are saying they are sacred. There's a force that's trying to control India.

Five years ago, some people said no one can defeat Narendra Modi. But we didn't back down. We fought in parliament, we fought on the ground. Now he's feeling scared. No one is today saying Narendra Modi will win.

