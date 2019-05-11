General Election 2019: "PM Modi Has Personal Hatred Towards Me": Rahul Gandhi To Ravish Kumar

Rahul Gandhi said today no one is saying that Narendra Modi will win.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "personal hatred" towards him. In an interview to NDTV while on the campaign trail in Madhya Pradesh for the last two phases of the national election, Rahul Gandhi said he meets the PM respectfully but doesn't see the same from him.

Rahul Gandhi said there is an ideological fight between the BJP-RSS and the progressive forces in the country.

"We are fighting against the ideology that is a threat to the Constitution. PM Modi is ignoring the intelligence of the RBI and announcing demonetisation... Wherever I go, the people of the country are saying that there is a force is trying to control the country," Mr Gandhi said.

On the recent attacks by PM Modi on his late father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi talks about Rajiv ji, about Nehru ji, about Indira ji. I know the truth. I know my grandmother's truth. I know it's all lies that he is spreading."

"Five years ago, some people said no one can defeat Narendra Modi. But we didn't back down. We fought in parliament, we fought on the ground. Now he's feeling scared. No one is today saying Narendra Modi will win," Mr Gandhi told NDTV after his speech at Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district.

Eight of Madhya Pradesh's 27 seats will go to polls tomorrow, in the sixth phase of general elections. Another eight seats will go to polls in the seventh and the last phase of elections on May 19, next Sunday. Results will be counted on May 23.

