Rahul Gandhi To Continue His Temple Visits In Election-Bound Karnataka

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will start his four-day stay in the state tomorrow. New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to continue his temple visits in election-bound Karnataka during his four-day stay in the state as he had done before the Gujarat Assembly polls, party sources said today.



Mr Gandhi will visit the Huligemma Temple in Koppal district tomorrow when he starts his visit to the Congress-ruled state.



In the evening, he will visit the Gavi Siddeshwara Mutt in the district, the sources said.



The Congress chief will also address campaign rallies and programmes during the visit.



He will address a public meeting and launch a 'yatra' at Municipal Ground in Hosapete city in Bellari district. He will be given a reception by district congress committee workers at Munirabad Huligi Cross in Koppal district at 3pm tomorrow.



In the evening, he will address a meeting at Corporation Ground in Koppal, and a public meeting at Vidhyanand College Ground in Kukanur tomorrow.



Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections in December, Mr Gandhi had visited several temples in the state, including the Somnath Temple. His temple run in Gujarat had invited criticism from the BJP, which had accused him of playing a "soft Hindutva" card ahead of the state polls.



