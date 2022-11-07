Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Himachal: Sources

Rahul Gandhi will take a break from Bharat Jodo Yatra for Himachal campaign.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to campaign for the assembly election due on Saturday.

Mr Gandhi will leave the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra (unite India march) for a day to campaign in the hill state, sources have said.

Mr Gandhi has been facing criticism that he has not been campaigning for the party in Gujarat too, where two-phase elections are due on December 1 and 5.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was in Telangana yesterday and which began from Kanyakumari, will enter Maharashtra today and reach Nanded district by 9 pm on its 61st day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already campaigned for the BJP in the hill state. Mr Gandhi's party faces an uphill task, considering its performance in recent times in state polls and by-elections.

Both the BJP and the Congress, however, accuse each other of trying to hide infighting in Himachal.

The Congress has not announced a chief ministerial candidate in Himachal. The party's state observer Bhupesh Baghel said they are contesting the election under a "collective leadership".

PM Modi, at a rally in Himachal yesterday, took a swipe at the Congress that it was a party mired in infighting and factionalism, and can never provide stability and development in the hill state.