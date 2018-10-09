Rahul Gandhi To Address 'Maha Sankalp' Rally In Bikaner Tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi kicked off his Rajasthan tour today .

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a 'Maha Sankalp' rally in Bikaner at the Medical College Ground on Wednesday, a party leader said.

Mr Gandhi will reach the Nal airport in Bikaner at 2 pm and then he will start his tour of Bikaner division from the Guru Jambheshwar Dham in Mukam, Congress leader Dr B D Kalla said.

He will also participate in a road show from the Nal airport to the Medical College Ground.

It is to be noted that the Congress had to face massive drubbing in Bikaner division in the last Assembly polls. The party won only three seats out of the 23 Assembly seats of Bikaner division.

In Bikaner district, the party was restricted to only two seats out of the seven Assembly seats.

In Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar districts, the Congress had lost all the 11 Assembly seats.

In Churu division, the party could retain its fort in Sardarshahar.