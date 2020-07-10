Allow Independent Review Of Chinese Intrusion, Rahul Gandhi Tells Centre

Rahul Gandhi also asked about steps taken "to ensure no more Indian territory is taken by China".

The government should listen to defence veterans and allow an independent fact-finding mission to "identify incursion, intrusion and encroachment" by China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday. He also asked the government to inform the country of the steps taken "to ensure no more Indian territory is taken by China".

"GOI (Government of India) must listen to the veterans and inform India of the steps taken to ensure no more Indian territory is taken by China. Allow an independent fact finding mission to identify incursion, intrusion and encroachment by China," the former Congress chief said on Twitter.

With the tweet, he also tagged a news report by news website The Wire, headlined "India-China Standoff: 144 Armed Forces Veterans Appeal for Accountability, Reforms".

Mr Gandhi has been attacking the government ever since the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern ladakh on June 15 claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

Questioning the government on whether there have been Chinese incursions, he has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accusing him of "surrendering" Indian land.

Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted, "We are generally happy with the disengagement and de-escalation. People will keep a close watch on the PROCESS and the PROGRESS (sic)."

"But let us remember, the declared goal is restoration of status quo ante as on May 5, 2020," he also said.

India and China on Friday decided to follow through with steps for "complete disengagement" of troops in eastern Ladakh for "full restoration" of peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in a fresh round of diplomatic talks to scale down tensions along the de facto border.

The talks were held under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), the Ministry of External Affairs said, that has been trying to defuse tensions following the clash that stunned the country, stoking popular anger against China, and led to weeks of talks between senior military officials on how to ease tensions.

