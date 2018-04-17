Rahul Gandhi Targets Government Over Farm Loan Waiver

"The government has waived Rs 2.5 lakh crore loans of five capitalists, but cannot waive loans of farmers. Finance Minister Arun Jaitely has denied help to farmers stating there is no policy for this," Gandhi said at a meeting with farmers in Jainabganj in his Amethi parliamentary constituency.
He also alleged that promises made by the BJP were not being met and that the people will give the party a befitting reply in the 2019 general election.
At another gathering at Thauri-Kotwa, the Congress president said he would continue to work for the needy whether his party was in power or not.
Listing the development works carried out by him in his parliamentary constituency, he alleged that the present government was neglecting the interests of the people of Amethi.
Later, Mr Gandhi addressed school students at an event.
Comments
Amethi is represented by Mr Gandhi in Parliament, while his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the Minister of Parliament from Raebareli.