Can't Fight Covid With 'Meaningless' Talk: Rahul Gandhi On 'Mann Ki Baat'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the centre's handling of the pandemic. (File)

In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said the country cannot fight the COVID-19 pandemic with "meaningless talks" once a month.

The Congress leader, on Twitter, said to fight against COVID-19, one needs "right intention, policy, determination."

"To fight against coronavirus, you need the right intention, policy, determination. And not meaningless talks once a month," the Congress MP tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए चाहिए-

सही नीयत, नीति, निश्चय।



महीने में एक बार निरर्थक बात नहीं! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2021

"Mann ki Baat" is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. PM Modi addressed the 77th episode of his monthly radio programme this morning. Reminding listeners that today also marks the completion of seven years of BJP government at the centre, PM Modi, during the Mann Ki Baat, reiterated the guiding philosophy of his government: "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas".

On Friday, the Congress leader had taken a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led central government alleging that the Prime Minister, with his poor vaccine strategy, was responsible for the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The former Congress President had said that the COVID-19 death rate put out by the central government was inaccurate and underreported and if the centre did not act immediately, it will be left grappling with several successive waves of the pandemic, as the virus goes on mutating.

The Wayanad MP had also claimed that India has no vaccination strategy.