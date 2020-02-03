'Please Try Your Magical Exercise Routine...': Rahul Gandhi's Dig At PM

Congress's Rahul Gandhi shared the video on Sunday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tweeted a two-year-old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took a dig at the centre as India faces its worst economic slowdown in a decade.

In the video that PM Modi shared in response to cricketer Virat Kohli's "fitness challenge" in March, 2018, he is seen doing a variety of Yoga exercises including pranayama. The fitness challenge - #HumFitTohIndiaFit - was started by former Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Rahul Gandhi shared a 35-second clip and wrote: "Dear PM, Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy." He also used the hashtag "#Modinomics" in the post.

Dear PM,



Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy. #Modinomicspic.twitter.com/T9zK58ddC0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 2, 2020

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the longest-ever Budget speech, unveiled a new tax regime, abolished dividend tax for companies, announced a 16-point plan to boost agriculture and signalled record spending in agriculture to pull the economy out of its worse slump in more than a decade.

The Congress slammed the Budget as "insipid". "Longest Budget speech is also the most lacklustre budget ever. After Acche Din, New India, it now appears that the government has also abandoned the target of USD 5 trillion economy," party leader Ahmad Patel said in a series of tweets.

Former Finance Minister and Congress's P Chidambaram also gave an abysmal rating to Budget, saying the government has held onto debatable positions like "self-reliance, protectionism, control and aggressive taxation". Asked to rate the budget between 1 and 10, he said, "Ten has two digits, one and a zero...You can pick either."